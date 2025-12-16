Osaic Holdings Inc. Purchases 247,785 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,757,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,785 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $64,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGUS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 176.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,833,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,327,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,389,000 after buying an additional 1,238,324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,826,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,250,000 after buying an additional 983,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,668,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,332,000 after buying an additional 450,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 849,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,374,000 after buying an additional 444,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.