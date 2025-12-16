Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 77,285 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,285 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $58,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. American Trust acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Stark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 133,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $5,032,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $97.50 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its 200-day moving average is $132.40.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.