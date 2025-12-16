Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB Stock Position Lifted by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,085 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $43,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth $27,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth $46,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 9.6%

PFEB opened at $40.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $946.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.05.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

