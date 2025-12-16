Osaic Holdings Inc. Acquires 73,438 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,438 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $49,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $115.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

