Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Stake Raised by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,172,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,696 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $61,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

