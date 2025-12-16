Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 26,038 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 528,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,038 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $43,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,065,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,757,000 after purchasing an additional 220,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,646,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,041,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 802,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,710,000 after buying an additional 180,581 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 653,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,215,000 after buying an additional 228,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 489,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 86,675 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRR opened at $100.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day moving average of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $59.22 and a 12 month high of $103.60.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.