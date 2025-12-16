VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 607,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,850 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $56,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MOAT. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

