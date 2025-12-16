Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. $CRI

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 194,491 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carter’s by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Carter’s by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 33.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter worth $2,455,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Carter’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $28.80.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $58.13.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Carter’s had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $757.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.