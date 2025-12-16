Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 189,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,121 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 2,402.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,524,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $3,339,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 15,117.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 152,837 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janux Therapeutics news, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $109,922.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,442.52. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,331 shares of company stock worth $710,862 in the last ninety days. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ JANX opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $909.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $63.00.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million. Equities analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

