FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN Holdings Lifted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1,039.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 68.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.12 per share, with a total value of $1,133,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 294,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,430,337.84. The trade was a 2.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.31 and a 1 year high of $204.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.67. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.20%.The company had revenue of $956.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.200-8.70 EPS. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on FTI Consulting from $178.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

