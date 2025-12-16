Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. $WERN

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 59.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 66,927 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,813,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,622,000 after acquiring an additional 82,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,893,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,172,000 after purchasing an additional 424,935 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,408,000 after purchasing an additional 110,468 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,965,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,023,000 after purchasing an additional 129,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 149,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ WERN opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.02 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $712.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.63 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.85%.Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WERN

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.