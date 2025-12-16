Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Coursera, Inc. $COUR

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 527,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,964,000 after buying an additional 159,820 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coursera by 27.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 94,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coursera in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $35,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 234,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,209.65. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COUR stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Coursera had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

