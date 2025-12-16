Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. $VERA

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 298,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright acquired 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,985. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,201.34. The trade was a 23.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERA stock opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.19.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. Analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.