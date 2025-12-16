Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Lowered to Hold Rating by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ESI. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Fermium Researc upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Element Solutions Price Performance

Element Solutions stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Element Solutions has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.58%.The company had revenue of $656.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 292,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $7,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 306,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,760. This represents a 48.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $2,079,332.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 609,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,324,078.30. This represents a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 497,399 shares of company stock worth $13,360,761 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,256,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,822,000 after acquiring an additional 139,751 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,922,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,724 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,722,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,864,000 after purchasing an additional 413,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP raised its position in Element Solutions by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 4,656,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,265 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.