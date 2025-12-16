Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 1,552.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,162 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Crown were worth $46,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown by 19.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Crown by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $101.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 12.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

