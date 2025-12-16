823 Shares in AppLovin Corporation $APP Acquired by MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH bought a new stake in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $1,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in AppLovin by 15.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 30.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APP opened at $675.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $610.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The stock has a market cap of $228.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.51.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.AppLovin’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total value of $16,070,717.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 332,727 shares of company stock valued at $195,062,520 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $850.00 to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.60.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

