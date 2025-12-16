Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 65,256 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $47,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 116.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LZB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of La-Z-Boy in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Sidoti raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, La-Z-Boy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE LZB opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.24. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.27.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $522.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.63 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

