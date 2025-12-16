Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as low as C$8.22. Victoria Gold shares last traded at C$8.30, with a volume of 136,122 shares traded.
Victoria Gold Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.30.
About Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
