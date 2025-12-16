Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.41. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 1,832,448 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talon Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.48.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLO

Talon Metals Stock Down 3.6%

Talon Metals Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$473.70 million, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

(Get Free Report)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.