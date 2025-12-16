Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.43 and traded as low as C$0.41. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 1,832,448 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talon Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.48.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLO
Talon Metals Stock Down 3.6%
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Talon Metals
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- ServiceNow’s $7 Billion Gamble: Panic or Opportunity?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Dell and HP Are Raising Prices—And Investors Should Take Note
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why DLocal Is the Top Emerging Market Fintech Stock to Watch for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.