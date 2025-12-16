Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and traded as high as $45.45. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 24,782 shares traded.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46.

Get Global X DAX Germany ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 672,424.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after buying an additional 168,106 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 103,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 83,537 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 4,915.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 84,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 82,623 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the first quarter worth $2,994,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.