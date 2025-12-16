Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and traded as high as $13.41. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 5,428 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Where Food Comes From in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Where Food Comes From Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.30.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Where Food Comes From Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of Where Food Comes From worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

About Where Food Comes From

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

Further Reading

