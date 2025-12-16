Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$167.48 and traded as high as C$177.20. Hammond Power Solutions shares last traded at C$174.53, with a volume of 34,071 shares trading hands.

HPS.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hammond Power Solutions from C$150.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hammond Power Solutions from C$154.00 to C$211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hammond Power Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$184.67.

The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$167.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$218.34 million during the quarter. Hammond Power Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 28.43%. Analysts anticipate that Hammond Power Solutions Inc. will post 7.4221267 earnings per share for the current year.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing of custom electrical magnetics, cast resin, custom liquid filled distribution and power transformers and standard electrical transformers, serving the electrical and electronic industries. The company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States, Mexico and India.

