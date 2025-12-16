Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
TCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Veritas lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada cut shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TCK
Teck Resources Price Performance
About Teck Resources
Trillium Acquisition Corp is a capital pool company.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Teck Resources
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- ServiceNow’s $7 Billion Gamble: Panic or Opportunity?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Dell and HP Are Raising Prices—And Investors Should Take Note
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why DLocal Is the Top Emerging Market Fintech Stock to Watch for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.