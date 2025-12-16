93,420 Shares in Omeros Corporation $OMER Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 93,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMER. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Omeros by 46.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Omeros by 20.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 42,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Omeros by 28.4% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 34,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Omeros by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 571,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35. Omeros Corporation has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $13.60.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.39. As a group, research analysts predict that Omeros Corporation will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. WBB Securities reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

