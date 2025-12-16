Marex Group plc Makes New Investment in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,360 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Celestica in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,443,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celestica by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Celestica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 8.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 238,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in Celestica by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 32,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Celestica

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CLS stock opened at $302.78 on Tuesday. Celestica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $363.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.09 and a 200-day moving average of $229.14.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLS. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 price target on Celestica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

View Our Latest Report on CLS

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.