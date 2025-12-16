Pitcairn Co. Cuts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 198.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $200.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.66 and its 200 day moving average is $167.12. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.60 and a 1 year high of $214.93.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 84.37% and a net margin of 0.68%.The firm had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

