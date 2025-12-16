Pitcairn Co. Takes Position in Evotec AG $EVO

Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 261,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Evotec by 48.3% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,114,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 362,914 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVO opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Evotec AG has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

