Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 684,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after buying an additional 163,796 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 505,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 118,702 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $724,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,279,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,565,000 after acquiring an additional 209,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 447,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 185,798 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.87. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.24 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 895.86%.The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AGIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial set a $32.00 price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $134,247.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,399.90. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $145,023.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,049.84. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 7,553 shares of company stock worth $305,001 over the last three months. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

