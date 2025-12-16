Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd $OBAWU

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBAWU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $300,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxley Bridge Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $560,000.

Get Oxley Bridge Acquisition alerts:

Oxley Bridge Acquisition Trading Up 0.5%

Oxley Bridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17.

Oxley Bridge Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on August 6, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBAWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxley Bridge Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAWU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxley Bridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxley Bridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.