Insmed, Inc. $INSM Shares Sold by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,427 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.2% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 65.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Insmed Stock Down 0.0%

INSM stock opened at $196.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.82. Insmed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.33 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 264.83% and a negative return on equity of 183.55%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSM. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $139.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Insmed from $231.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners set a $263.00 target price on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $1,022,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 58,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,778.82. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo Lee sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $14,692,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,677 shares in the company, valued at $10,711,224.30. This represents a 57.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 147,130 shares of company stock valued at $28,480,051 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

