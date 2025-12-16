Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Universal Health Services (UHS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) recently:

12/8/2025 – Universal Health Services had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/2/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $253.00 to $274.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Universal Health Services had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/25/2025 – Universal Health Services had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/19/2025 – Universal Health Services had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Universal Health Services had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $249.00 to $259.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

11/3/2025 – Universal Health Services was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Universal Health Services was given a new $231.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/30/2025 – Universal Health Services had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

10/30/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $206.00 to $231.00. They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $302.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $227.00 to $253.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Universal Health Services was given a new $233.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/29/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $227.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Universal Health Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $263.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Universal Health Services was given a new $242.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

10/27/2025 – Universal Health Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $852,336.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,807.30. The trade was a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $217,800.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

