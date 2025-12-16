Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 504.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,617 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $16,457,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $77,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 233,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 56,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,822,473.05. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 2,989,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,535,540.75. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curt Calaway sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $373,965.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,529.27. This represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN stock opened at $59.52 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.56 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.87.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 0.87%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Santander began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile



Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

