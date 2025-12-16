Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.16 and traded as low as GBX 2.90. Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 2.90, with a volume of 1,141,457 shares changing hands.
Jubilee Metals Group Stock Up 1.4%
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of £92.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 1.47.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
Jubilee Metals has an established multi project portfolio providing exposure to a broad commodity basket including Platinum Group Metals (‘PGMs’), chrome, copper, lead, zinc, vanadium and cobalt.
