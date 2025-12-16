Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.73 and traded as low as C$14.66. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst shares last traded at C$14.76, with a volume of 292,800 shares traded.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.90.

The company has a market cap of C$10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$363.22 million during the quarter. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

