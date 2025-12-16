iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and traded as high as $22.16. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 2,049,147 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $675.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWH. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

