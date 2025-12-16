Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBCI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Research Report on GBCI
Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Glacier Bancorp
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- ServiceNow’s $7 Billion Gamble: Panic or Opportunity?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Dell and HP Are Raising Prices—And Investors Should Take Note
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why DLocal Is the Top Emerging Market Fintech Stock to Watch for 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.