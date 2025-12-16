Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI) Upgraded to “Moderate Buy” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Glacier Bancorp (NYSE:GBCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBCI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE GBCI opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $36.76 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

