Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.1667.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLDE shares. Zacks Research downgraded Slide Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Slide Insurance from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:SLDE opened at $17.47 on Thursday. Slide Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25.

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $265.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.36 million.

Slide Insurance announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Slide Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slide Insurance during the third quarter worth $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slide Insurance during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Slide Insurance in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000.

Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).

