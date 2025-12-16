Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives $3.59 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.59.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Energy Fuels

Insider Activity at Clean Energy Fuels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 105,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $276,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,061,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,082.24. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,419,900.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

About Clean Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.