Brokerages Set Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Target Price at $268.47

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $268.4667.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th.

LNG stock opened at $188.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.46. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $186.70 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $2.00. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 21.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

In other news, Director W Benjamin Moreland acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,041,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,216.32. This trade represents a 102.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 33.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,003,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2,587.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

