Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Target Price at C$70.58

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.58.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 4th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ENB

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ENB opened at C$65.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$143.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$56.51 and a 12 month high of C$70.39.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.64 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.511912 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.76%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge owns extensive midstream assets that transport hydrocarbons across the U.S. and Canada. Its pipeline network consists of the Canadian Mainline system, regional oil sands pipelines, and natural gas pipelines. The company also owns and operates a regulated natural gas utility and Canada’s largest natural gas distribution company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.