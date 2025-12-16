Financial Comparison: BKV (NYSE:BKV) vs. OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) and OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

BKV has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPAL Fuels has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BKV and OPAL Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKV 5.67% 6.91% 4.59% OPAL Fuels -1.02% -1.84% -0.37%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKV $580.98 million 4.45 -$142.87 million $0.52 51.38 OPAL Fuels $299.97 million 1.47 $11.03 million $0.02 127.00

This table compares BKV and OPAL Fuels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OPAL Fuels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BKV. BKV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPAL Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BKV and OPAL Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKV 0 1 6 1 3.00 OPAL Fuels 2 4 0 0 1.67

BKV currently has a consensus target price of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.65%. OPAL Fuels has a consensus target price of $2.81, indicating a potential upside of 10.73%. Given BKV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BKV is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of BKV shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.4% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BKV beats OPAL Fuels on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company engages in the generation and sale of renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. is based in White Plains, New York.

