Analysts Set Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Price Target at $189.00

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24,968.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,275,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,840,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,730,000 after buying an additional 4,563,632 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after buying an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $158.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.42. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $116.12 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

