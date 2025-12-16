ResMed (NYSE:RMD) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Financial Comparison

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) and Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.0% of ResMed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of ResMed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Trinity Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Trinity Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 27.35% 25.45% 18.68% Trinity Biotech -68.48% N/A -32.33%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $5.15 billion 7.18 $1.40 billion $9.77 25.90 Trinity Biotech $61.56 million 0.05 -$31.79 million ($14.65) -0.06

This table compares ResMed and Trinity Biotech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Biotech. Trinity Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ResMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ResMed and Trinity Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 0 5 10 1 2.75 Trinity Biotech 1 1 0 0 1.50

ResMed presently has a consensus price target of $299.27, suggesting a potential upside of 18.28%. Given ResMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ResMed is more favorable than Trinity Biotech.

Summary

ResMed beats Trinity Biotech on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights. The company also provides AirView, a cloud-based system that enables remote monitoring and changing of patients’ device settings; myAir, a personalized therapy management application for patients with sleep apnea that provides support, education, and troubleshooting tools for increased patient engagement and improved compliance; U-Sleep, a compliance monitoring solution that enables home medical equipment (HME) to streamline their sleep programs; connectivity module and propeller solutions; and Propeller portal. It offers out-of-hospital software solution, such as Brightree business management software and service solutions to providers of HME, pharmacy, home infusion, orthotics, and prosthetics services; MatrixCare care management and related ancillary solutions to senior living, skilled nursing, life plan communities, home health, home care, and hospice organizations, as well as related accountable care organizations; HEALTHCAREfirst that offers electronic health record, software, billing and coding services, and analytics for home health and hospice agencies; and MEDIFOX DAN’s software solutions. The company markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, and hospitals through a network of distributors and direct sales force. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas and Ireland. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detects infectious diseases; sexually transmitted diseases consisting of syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes. It also provides laboratory-testing services for Sjogren's syndrome, hearing loss, celiac disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic sclerosis, and other laboratory-testing services for autoimmune disorders. The company develops, manufactures, and sells products in the immunofluorescence assay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent, western blot, and line immunoassay formats; and provides reagent products, such as ACE, bile acids, oxalate, and glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase for diagnosis of liver and kidney diseases, as well as haemolytic anaemia. It serves public health authorities, non-governmental organisations, and clinical and reference laboratories through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent distributors and strategic partners. Trinity Biotech plc was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bray, Ireland.

