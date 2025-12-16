PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4%
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in PepsiCo by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 64,882 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 80,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
