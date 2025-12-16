Brokerages Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Price Target at C$38.88

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.88.

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$29.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Desjardins set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Cormark cut shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

TSE:K opened at C$38.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$12.97 and a 1-year high of C$40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 1.0071259 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

