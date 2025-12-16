Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $32.10

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities set a $32.00 price objective on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zymeworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.27. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 182.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Zymeworks’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

