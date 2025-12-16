Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Price Target at $59.53

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.5333.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $56.20 to $58.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Stock Up 2.4%

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $40.66 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7,314.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.