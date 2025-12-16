Genpact (NYSE:G) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of G stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Genpact has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. Analysts predict that Genpact will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 21.94%.

In other news, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $125,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,073.40. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sameer Dewan sold 26,531 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $1,185,935.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,979.90. The trade was a 29.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,978,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 319,861 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genpact by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,609,000 after buying an additional 549,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genpact by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,480,000 after buying an additional 90,541 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,443,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Genpact by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,045,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,434,000 after acquiring an additional 118,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

