Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

RCUS has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $30.00 price target on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.75. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 136.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arcus Biosciences

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 37,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $568,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 214,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,191.60. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 82,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $2,050,855.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 954,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,574,896.73. This represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,193 shares of company stock worth $6,098,761. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 914,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 470,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 207,097 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 291.2% during the second quarter. Tema Etfs LLC now owns 59,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 44,411 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 45.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,127,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after buying an additional 1,603,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.