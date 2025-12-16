Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

NMM opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.43. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.28. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMM. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 65,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners now owns 28,537 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.